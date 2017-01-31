EL City Council's Altman: "We're in the fight of our lives"

  • Hundreds rally at MSU's "Rock" Tuesday night to protest Trump travel ban
    Peter Whorf / WKAR-MSU

East Lansing will consider a resolution tonight on whether to declare itself a sanctuary city.

Blowing snow and wind chills in the teens did not deter hundreds from gathering at Michigan State University's "Rock" Tuesday evening.

Those on hand were united against President Donald Trump's recent executive order suspending refugee resettlement and entry into the U.S. of people from several countries.

Campus groups represented  at the rally included MSU's Muslim Student Association and the student-led social justice organization, Project Nur.

East Lansing City Council member and MSU professor Erik Altman was among several who addressed the crowd, saying "we're in the fight of our lives".

"All this nonsense would stop if our state legislature and our congress looked like this crowd I'm looking at right now", continued Altman. The councilman drew his largest reaction after declaring "we're going to consider a resolution declaring East Lansing a sanctuary city."

East Lansing University Lutheran Church Campus Ministry leader Sarah Midzalkowski concluded the meeting, urging those present to "do justice, love mercy, walk humbly with our God."

Donald Trump

