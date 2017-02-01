Education nominee DeVos advances, EL's Graham reacts

Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos has advanced towards final confirmation by the U.S. Senate.  The Vice President of East Lansing's school board shares her comments.

Yesterday's U.S. Senate Education Committee vote resulted in a 12-11 approval of Michigan nominee Betsy DeVos.

The vote was divided along party lines with all 11 Democrats on the Senate Health and Education Committee opposed to DeVos.  The committee's 12 Republicans voted for approval.

Michigan has kept a watchful eye on the process, with nominee DeVos's roots in the western part of the state and beyond.

East Lansing School Board Vice President Dr. Erin Graham noted comments by committee ranking member Senator Patty Murray of Washington. "She had some very strong words, saying that Ms. DeVos has 'extreme anti-student ideology', that she's siphoned away money from strengthening public schools for all students and that her policies are anti-student" said Graham.

"I was pleased to see she came out so strongly."

A full U.S. Senate vote remains before final confirmation.

