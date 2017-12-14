Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on AM 870 NewsTalk

East Lansing Boys Hoops Aims to Take CAAC Blue and Michigan HS Titles This Season

By Michael Epps: Current Sports Beat Reporter 11 minutes ago

The Trojans boast one of the strongest teams in the state, led by University of Michigan signee Brandon Johns.

Brandon Johns talks with Current Sports beat reporter Michael Epps at East Lansing boys basketball practice.
Credit Michael Epps

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The East Lansing boys basketball team is riding a 42-game regular-season winning streak. The Trojans believe they have what it takes to make the state finals, with four of five starters back.

The marquee belongs to Michigan signee star Brandon Johns, who leads a deep and balanced squad.

We checked out practice and got an inside look into what's in store for this season.

