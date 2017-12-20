Documents Detail Detroit's Pitch for New Amazon HQ

Documents say the state of Michigan offered to let Amazon operate in Detroit with extensive tax breaks for three decades as part of the Motor City's pitch for the online retail giant's second headquarters.

Crain's Detroit Business reports it obtained a nine-page executive summary and 242-page spiral-bound book that was delivered in October to Seattle-based Amazon.

Crain's says Michigan also offered to capture employees' state income taxes for 20 years as incentives while promising to create a $120 million program to help meet Amazon's workforce needs.

Businessman and Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert was tabbed by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan to put together the city and region's proposal. Details weren't previously released. 

At stake are the potential for billions of dollars in investment and the promise of 50,000 jobs.

Amazon

