Divided States of America to premiere on PBS

By PBS 16 minutes ago
  • publicdomainpictures

Days before the inauguration of the 45th American president in January 2017, FRONTLINE will premiere “Divided States of America,” a four-hour, two-night documentary miniseries that looks back at events during the Obama presidency that have revealed deep divisions in our country, and examines the America that President-elect Donald Trump will inherit.

From veteran filmmaker Michael Kirk and his team, “Divided States” will offer an in-depth view of the partisanship that has gridlocked Washington and charged the 2016 presidential campaign, the rise of populist anger on both sides of the aisle, and the racial tensions that have erupted throughout the country.

“Divided States of America” premieres Tues. Jan. 17 and Wed. Jan. 18 from 9-11 p.m. EST on PBS and online.

Tags: 
politics and government

Related Content

Security Will Be Massive At Trump's Inauguration

By 1 hour ago

People planning to watch — or protest — Donald Trump's inauguration festivities next week should prepare to maneuver through lots of security, including thousands of law enforcement personnel, National Guard troops, fences, magnetometers and cement-laden trucks.

Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson outlined the massive security preparations on Friday during a briefing at the Multi Agency Communications Center at a secret location in Virginia.

Trump Attacks Civil Rights Hero Lewis As 'All Talk' After He Questions His Legitimacy

By 21 hours ago

Updated at 8 p.m. ET

Donald Trump lashed out at civil rights hero John Lewis on Twitter Saturday morning, a day after the Georgia Democratic congressman said in an interview he didn't view the president-elect as "legitimate" amid questions of Russia's interference in the U.S. elections.

Once a superpower, how strong is Russia now?

By LARISA EPATKO AND LAURA SANTHANAM & PBS NEWSHOUR Jan 14, 2017

Friend or foe? Handshakes or hacks? An uncertain U.S.-Russia relationship has many wondering about the days ahead

Shields and Brooks on Russian intrigue in American politics, Obama’s farewell

By PBS NewsHour Jan 13, 2017
PBS NewsHour

Mark Shields and David Brooks are regular weekly political commentators on PBS NewsHour and NPR's All Things Considered.  Here's today's conversation with NewsHour host Judy Woodruff.