Divided States of America to premiere on PBS

Days before the inauguration of the 45th American president in January 2017, FRONTLINE will premiere “Divided States of America,” a four-hour, two-night documentary miniseries that looks back at events during the Obama presidency that have revealed deep divisions in our country, and examines the America that President-elect Donald Trump will inherit.

From veteran filmmaker Michael Kirk and his team, “Divided States” will offer an in-depth view of the partisanship that has gridlocked Washington and charged the 2016 presidential campaign, the rise of populist anger on both sides of the aisle, and the racial tensions that have erupted throughout the country.

“Divided States of America” premieres Tues. Jan. 17 and Wed. Jan. 18 from 9-11 p.m. EST on PBS and online.