Divers Recover Teen's Body From Oak County Lake

A 15-year-old Detroit-area boy has apparently drowned while swimming in Cass Lake in Waterford Township.

The Oakland County sheriff's office says sonar devices helped locate Mohammad Wutwut's body early Sunday morning in nine feet of water about 300 yards from shore.

The body was recovered by divers from heavy bottom growth and weeds in the lake, northwest of Detroit.

Sheriff's deputies say the teen was with friends Saturday afternoon and was having difficulty swimming.

Members of the sheriff's office dive team arrived at the lake about 15 minutes after authorities received a 911 call for help, but were not immediately able to find the teen.

An autopsy is scheduled Monday morning.