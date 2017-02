“It is never too late to expand the mind of a person on the autism spectrum.”

These are the words of Dr. Temple Grandin, who’s sometimes referred to as the best known person with autism in the world.

That’s due to her renown in not one, but two, fields.

Grandin has done groundbreaking work in animal welfare. She’s best known for designing humane cattle-handling facilities that are used for half the cattle in the U.S.

She is also a prolific writer and advocate for people like herself on the autism spectrum.