Detroit mayor: Immigration restrictions don't make US safer

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says national security isn't served by President Donald Trump's order suspending entry to the U.S. for people from seven Muslim-majority countries and halting refugee admissions.

DETROIT (AP) — Duggan said Monday in a statement that the U.S. isn't safer when refugees and immigrants are told "America's doors are closed to them" or that "they're unwelcome because of their religion."Detroit officials describe the city as a "Welcoming City" toward new Americans. Authorities don't profile residents because of their appearance but do cooperate with federal customs and immigration officials on law enforcement.Trump signed the order Friday and has argued the move is aimed at protecting the nation. It's prompted nationwide protests, including airports in the Detroit area and Grand Rapids.