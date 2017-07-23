Detroit Exhibit Part of Reflection on 1967 Detroit Riot

By 7 minutes ago
  • "Art of Rebellion" debuted at the Detroit Institute of Arts in July 2017.
    "Art of Rebellion" debuted at the Detroit Institute of Arts in July 2017.
    Detroit Institute of Arts/Facebook

An exhibit on works by artists during the civil rights movement is opening at the Detroit Institute of Arts. 

The museum says "Art of Rebellion" runs from Sunday through Oct. 22. It is part of a community-wide reflection on the 1967 Detroit riot and features 34 paintings, sculptures and photographs mostly by African American artists working both collectively and independently in the 1960s and 1970s. The exhibition also includes works by artists who were not part of a collective and artists working in later decades who were inspired by art from the civil rights movement. The exhibit is in collaboration with the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. The Wright Museum features a complementary exhibit: "Say It Loud: Art, History, Rebellion." Editor's Note: WKAR's Jamie Paisley will file a report on this exhibition on the Thursday, July 27 broadcasts of "Morning Edition with Brooke Allen." 

Tags: 
Jamie Paisley
Detroit Institute of Art
Detroit 1967

Related Content

NEW! on 90.5FM Michigan Matinee with Jamie Paisley

By Editor Jun 30, 2016
Jamie Paisley / WKAR-MSU

Thursdays at 7pm on 90.5 FM. | You won't have to stand in line at the box office to hear an hour of movie classics each week on 90.5 FM.