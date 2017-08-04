Detroit Event To Focus On Advanced, Integrated Technologies

    An event in Detroit will focus on advanced and integrated technologies.
A global conference focusing on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies is planned this fall in Detroit.

The Nov. 9 conference dubbed Integr8 is expected to draw about 500 manufacturing and technology professionals from business, government and academia. It's presented by Automation Alley, a southeastern Michigan nonprofit technology and manufacturing business association.

Speakers are expected to come from the U.S. Commerce Department, General Electric, General Motors, University of Michigan and elsewhere. Among the topics will be the "internet of things," where autos, refrigerators and even mundane objects like toothbrushes can be connected to the internet and churn out data.

The conference, being held at the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center, also will include a technology expo, panel discussions and breakout sessions.

