Detroit Businessman John James Exploring US Senate Run

A Republican business executive who flew helicopters in the Iraq War may run for U.S. Senate in Michigan.

John James, president of the family-run James Group International in Detroit, announced Tuesday an "exploratory" campaign committee for the seat held by Democratic third-term Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

The 36-year-old James, who lives in Farmington Hills, released a 3-minute video highlighting his military service, business record and conservative values. The West Point graduate says he has "a passion for service" and understands national security and economic opportunity.

If James officially joins the 2018 race, he would be the second African-American in the GOP field. Candidates include former Supreme Court Justice Bob Young Jr. and Detroit-area businesswoman Lena Epstein.

Musician Kid Rock has hinted at a potential candidacy.