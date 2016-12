Although particular challenges remain, East Lansing Mayor Mark Meadows remains hopeful about the latest proposal to develop a decaying portion of the city’s downtown.

East Lansing Mayor Mark Meadows discusses the latest downtown multi-use development proposal, '100 Grand River.'

Recently, East Lansing city leaders have been considering a proposal from a Chicago developer for a mixed-use project valued at more than $100 million.

WKAR News' Mark Bashore spoke with Mayor Mark Meadows about the proposal and its current status.