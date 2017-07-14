Democrats, Resistance Groups To Host Health Care Town Halls

The Democratic Party and activists opposing President Donald Trump are teaming up to host a dozen town halls as congressional Republicans try to replace the federal health care law.

The party and Indivisible groups said Thursday they will hold the forums across the state, including six in the Detroit area. Others will occur in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Traverse City, Muskegon, Saginaw and Bay County.

Some will start as early as Sunday while others are scheduled for August and September.

Democratic Party Chairman Brandon Dillon says the town halls will give people a “get their questions answered and learn what they can do to protect health care.”

  

