Democrats Offer ‘Michigan Jobs First’ Plan

Democrats in the state Legislature have unveiled bills they say would keep jobs and tax dollars in Michigan.

Cheyna Roth discusses new bills with Senator Curtis Hertel.

One bill would do things like give preference to Michigan-based businesses that bid on state contracts. Another would let Michigan companies get a second chance if they are underbid by an out-of-state firm.

Democratic Senator Curtis Hertel is a bill sponsor. He says other states have similar preference laws.

“Michigan companies are at a disadvantage already," said Hertel. "So what we should be doing is making sure in Michigan our tax dollars are going to create Michigan jobs. And this bill will help do that.”

Critics say it would limit competition and can cost taxpayers more money for these state contracts.

