Democrat Shri Thanedar Puts $3.3M In Run For Governor

Ann Arbor entrepreneur Shri Thanedar has contributed $3.3 million of his own money into his Michigan gubernatorial campaign.

The Democrat, a political novice and immigrant from India, filed his campaign finance report Tuesday with the state. It's a deadline for state candidates and ballot issues for the period between Feb. 1 and July 20.

Another Democrat, former Detroit health director Abdul El-Sayed, reported raising more than $1 million.

Term limits prevent Republican Gov. Rick Snyder from seeking a third run in next year's election.

Six Democrats have filed paperwork to run. Former Senate minority leader Gretchen Whitmer is considered a top contender.

Physician Jim Hines and state Sen. Patrick Colbeck are vying for the GOP nomination. Attorney General Bill Schuette and Lt. Gov. Brian Calley are expected to launch campaigns.