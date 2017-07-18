Democrat Bernstein Won't Run For Michigan Governor In 2018

  • Mark Bernstein
    Democrat Mark Bernstein has declared his support for Gretchen Whitmer.
Attorney and University of Michigan regent Mark Bernstein won't run for governor in 2018 and is endorsing Gretchen Whitmer.

The Democrat announced his decision Tuesday.

He says on Twitter that a "divisive and expensive" primary would only distract Democrats from winning the general election. Republican Gov. Rick Snyder is barred from seeking a third term.

Bernstein is the president of his family's prominent Detroit-area personal-injury law firm. His brother is on the Michigan Supreme Court.

Bernstein says a "strong motivating force" in his deliberations was his desire to be a candidate with "decency and dignity."

Six Democrats have filed paperwork to run. Whitmer, a former Senate minority leader, is considered a top contender. Others running include former Detroit health director Abdul El-Sayed, ex-Xerox executive Bill Cobbs and entrepreneur Shri Thanedar.

