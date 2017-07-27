Dave Jones Named New Boys Basketball Coach at Eastern High

There's a new coach in town. Lansing School District superintendent Yvonne Caamal Canul announced Thursday that Dave L. Jones will be the new coach of the varsity boys basketball team at Eastern High School. Jones will take over for Julius Edwards, who previously held the position.

"I am thrilled to take the top job in the boys basketball program at Eastern," Jones said in a news release. "I have always been an advocate for the Lansing School District and I have been a part of several winning programs. I want to change the culture at Eastern, restore a winning attitude and pride in the Quaker boys basketball program."

Jones, who studied sports management at Davenport University, has previously worked as an assistant coach for the Everett Vikings boys basketball team and head coach of the freshman boys team. But his coaching background goes further than that as he has had stints in AAU basketball as well as running numerous camps.

"Dave Jones is a very talented coach, and a well-known figure in the school district," district athletic director Joe Mendez in a news release. "Coach Jones has the energy and experience to make the Eastern boys team outstanding."

