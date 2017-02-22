Dan Gilbert project would be Detroit's tallest building

Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert has his eyes on Detroit's skyline and plans to erect what would be the city's tallest building.

DETROIT (AP) -- Bedrock Detroit real estate has presented designs for a 52-story, 734-foot structure on the downtown site of the flagship J.L. Hudson Co. department store.

The building would feature 250 residential units and a nine-story podium housing commercial, office and other space. About 700 parking spaces would be beneath the building.

Global building information provider Emporis lists the Renaissance Center as Detroit's tallest building at 727 feet.

Gilbert is Bedrock's founding partner.

Detroit's Downtown Development Authority on Wednesday approved a timeline for the Bedrock project that would allow groundbreaking to begin by Dec. 1.

The Hudson's store on Woodward Avenue closed in 1983 and was demolished in 1998.