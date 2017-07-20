Dallas Hires First Female Police Chief from Detroit

  • Detroit Deputy Police Chief U. Renee Hall (center at podium) announces she is leaving for the Dallas police department.
Dallas has hired its first female police chief to lead a department that last summer saw several officers killed when a gunman opened fire during a protest. 

City officials announced Wednesday that U. Renee Hall will take over the Dallas Police Department on Sept. 5. Hall is currently deputy chief of the Detroit Police Department, where she directs the neighborhood policing bureau.

Hall says she's looking forward to "building on the successes of the past, preserving community trust and ensuring the safety of our officers and the entire Dallas community."

Hall is replacing David Brown, who retired in October. The former chief's leadership was lauded after four Dallas officers and one transit officer were killed in July 2016. But he drew criticism from unions for not doing enough to retain officers.

