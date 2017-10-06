This week on Current State: new efforts to make sure every sexual assault evidence kit in Michigan is tested; advice if your child is frightened by the Las Vegas massacre; meet college students doing good deeds in the face of bad news; learn about the application process for Medical Marijuana businesses in Lansing; learn how people with disabilities are enjoying recreation along the Great Lakes; the MSU/Michigan rivalry helping students with disabilities; find out the surprising places where "Sparty" shows up; and we salute WKAR's Tony "El Chayo" Cervantes with an Hispanic Heritage Month salute.

First segment of "Current State" for October 7-8, 2017.

Sexual Assault Evidence Kits - reported by Cheyna Roth

What To Tell Children after the Las Vegas Massacre - Brooke Allen and Karen Mossall, License Professional Counselor

Good Deeds in the face of Bad News - reported by WEMU's Lisa Barry

Facebook Ads Targeting Michigan Voters - Reginald Hardwick and Shannon McGregor, Assistant Professor, Department of Communication, University of Utah

Medical Marijuana Business Applications - Brooke Allen and Chris Swope, Lansing City Clerk

Williamston Schools Comment on Policy to Protect Transgender Students - reported by Katie Cook

Recreational Opportunities for People with Disabilities - reported by Veronica Volk

MSU, UM Cadets Help Students with Disabilities - reported by Scott Pohl

Living the Sparty Life - reported by Russ White

Hispanic Heritage Month - celebrating WKAR's Tony "El Chayo" Cervantes