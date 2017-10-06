Current State for October 7-8, 2017

By 8 hours ago
  • Top row: Shannon McGregor (left), Tony "El Chayo" Cervantes (right); Middle row: Karen Mossall (left); Lower row: Sparty (right)
    Top row: Shannon McGregor (left), Tony "El Chayo" Cervantes (right); Middle row: Karen Mossall (left); Lower row: Sparty (right)

This week on Current State: new efforts to make sure every sexual assault evidence kit in Michigan is tested; advice if your child is frightened by the Las Vegas massacre; meet college students doing good deeds in the face of bad news; learn about the application process for Medical Marijuana businesses in Lansing; learn how people with disabilities are enjoying recreation along the Great Lakes; the MSU/Michigan rivalry helping students with disabilities; find out the surprising places where "Sparty" shows up; and we salute WKAR's Tony "El Chayo" Cervantes with an Hispanic Heritage Month salute.


Sexual Assault Evidence Kits - reported by Cheyna Roth

What To Tell Children after the Las Vegas Massacre - Brooke Allen and Karen Mossall, License Professional Counselor

Good Deeds in the face of Bad News - reported by WEMU's Lisa Barry

Facebook Ads Targeting Michigan Voters - Reginald Hardwick and Shannon McGregor, Assistant Professor, Department of Communication, University of Utah

Medical Marijuana Business Applications - Brooke Allen and Chris Swope, Lansing City Clerk

Williamston Schools Comment on Policy to Protect Transgender Students - reported by Katie Cook

Recreational Opportunities for People with Disabilities - reported by Veronica Volk

MSU, UM Cadets Help Students with Disabilities - reported by Scott Pohl

Living the Sparty Life - reported by Russ White

Hispanic Heritage Month - celebrating WKAR's Tony "El Chayo" Cervantes

Tags: 
Current State
Las Vegas
Las Vegas Shooting
medical marijuana
Marijuana in Michigan
El Chayo Cervantes
MSU vs Michigan

Related Content

Current State for Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 2017

By Oct 1, 2017

This week on Current State, reaction to a state inquiry being opened after a controversial Facebook post by Michigan State Police Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue. We'll talk with two students with family in hurricane damaged Puerto Rico. We'll visit a piece of Vietnam and American history at the Gerald Ford Presidential Center. Also, learn the connection between the opioid epidemic and rising levels of STD's. Learn why a wine expert from DeWitt is earning national attention. Plus, a sneak listen to three new shows coming to WKAR this fall.


Current State for September 23-24, 2017

By Sep 23, 2017

This weekend, Current State takes an in-depth look at what happened when organizations asked the state Civil Rights Commission to ban discrimination of GLBTQ people in Michigan. Plus, we hear from Capital region residents who have loved ones in earthquake damaged Mexico City and hurricane damaged Puerto Rico. We'll go on a tour of a community center helping Lansing for nearly 50 years. 


Current State for September 16-17, 2017

By Sep 16, 2017
WKAR-MSU

This weekend, Current State looks closer at the Lansing and the state of Michigan's new regulations of medical marijuana and what it will mean for dispensaries, patients and law enforcement. Also, three local sports columnists or hosts weigh in on MSU graduate/ESPN host Jamele Hill's Twitter comments about President Trump. 


Current State for Sept. 9-10, 2017

By Sep 8, 2017

This week on Current State, we speak with a Lansing woman whose family was affected by Hurricane Irma. Also an MSU professor explains the intensity of this year's hurricanes. Learn how spiders and two Michigan companies are working to protect members of the military. Learn why Charlotte might be cheering for the Dallas Cowboys these days. Plus, the story of buying Spartans gear that turned emotional.