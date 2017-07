This week we speak with MSU Professor of Sociology Carl Taylor and Detroit Tiger legend Willie Horton - both at the intersection of Clairmont and 12th St during the city's violent outbreak of July, 1967. Also, an on-the-scene roundup of Great Lakes stories, how those on the autism spectrum are studying classical music, and Russian culture in an unexpected Michigan town.

Current State July 22/23 Pt1

Current State July 22/23 Pt2