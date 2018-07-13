Related Program: 
Current State

Current State for July 14-15, 2018

By , & & Daniel Boothe & Laura Michels 2 hours ago

On this weekend's show: In-depth interviews with MSU interim president John Engler and Dr. Mona Hanna-Atisha, the pediatrician in the middle of the Flint Water Crisis. Plus, Michigan expands the conditions for medical marijuana use, a program feeding Lansing students during the summer, Purple Heart medals being returned to the families of local veterans and the Eaton County Fair! 


Interview with MSU interim president John Engler by Scott Pohl

Interview with Dr. Mona Hanna-Atisha by Scott Pohl

Michigan Issues Its First Medical Marijuana Licenses reported by Katie Cook

Michigan Expands List of Conditions for Medical Marijuana

Mobile Kitchen Feeds Lansing Students During The Summer - reported by Kevin Lavery

WWII Veteran Reunited with Brother's Purple Heart - reported by Daniel Boothe

4H Engrains Life Skills In Children - reported by Laura Michels at Eaton County Fair

Tags: 
John Engler
Mona Hanna-Atisha
Flint Water Crisis
medical marijuana
Marijuana in Michigan
MSU Special Coverage
purple heart medals
Eaton County
4-H

Related Content

MSU Interim President Engler To Testify Before Congress on July 24

By Jul 12, 2018
John Engler photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR-MSU

Michigan State University interim president John Engler plans to testify before a US Senate committee investigating the Larry Nassar case next Tuesday. 