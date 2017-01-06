Current State #896 | January 7, 2017

This week on Current State: We talk with Janice Beecher of Gov. Snyder's 21st Century Infrastructure Commission; Katie Cook reports on the declining numbers of substitute teachers working in Michigan; Kevin Lavery has the story of the upcoming closing of the East Lansing Food Co-op; Jamie Paisley's story on printing your own books at the MSU Main Library; Scott Pohl talks with Lansing City Pulse publisher Berl Schwartz about Lansing's 2017 elections; and for Neighbors in Action, we learn about a new program for the homeless population of Shiawassee County, Walls of Warmth.