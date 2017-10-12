Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | October 12, 2017

By Current Sports 2 minutes ago

MSU Basketball Media Day; Miles Bridges; Tom Izzo; Lourawls "Tum Tum" Nairn; Josh Langford; Freshmen; Throwback Thursday; Detroit Pistons.


Credit WKAR-MSU

Basketball unofficially started yesterday for media members, and that means "Current Sports with Al Martin" has a freshly stocked, lively show planned. Coming off of MSU men's basketball's media day, seven different voices from the team speak to the listeners today--some that may sound familiar and some that are totally new. With returning players such as Lourawls "Tum Tum" Nairn, Jr., Miles Bridges, Josh Langford and Nick Ward having answered some of Al's questions, the newbies also drop in. Highly touted freshmen Jaren Jackson, Jr. and Xavier Tillman show off colorful personalities for their first time in front of a microphone since joining the Spartans. And of course, all of this would not be complete without the remarks of tenured MSU head coach Tom Izzo. In between each thought, Al and engineer Isaac Constans parse the answers of players and try to predict the starting lineup for the year. They also reveal what they saw and learned for the first time from media day. And with a caller, the grand total grows to 10. Ten unique voices appear on today, so although it's all basketball, the ball doesn't stop rolling for a second. After a long stretch of MSU talk, Al uses his time machine to turn back the clock for "Throwback Thursday," with he and Isaac completing the hour with an evaluation of the Detroit Pistons.

Episode 1035

Tags: 
WKAR's Current Sports
Al Martin
Isaac Constans
Jud Heathcote
R.I.P. Jud Heathcote
Tom Izzo
MSU men's basketball media day
Top Five Michigan State Media Day Takeaways
Lourawls Nairn Jr.
Tum Tum starting
Tum Tum Nairn Jr.
Tum Tum Nairn
Miles Bridges Return
Miles Bridges
Josh Langford
Joshua Langford
Nick Ward
Xavier Tillman
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Throwback Thursday
Detroit Pistons
Reggie Jackson
Detroit Pistons Preseason
NBA Preseason