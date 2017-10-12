Current Sports | October 12, 2017

MSU Basketball Media Day; Miles Bridges; Tom Izzo; Lourawls "Tum Tum" Nairn; Josh Langford; Freshmen; Throwback Thursday; Detroit Pistons.

Basketball unofficially started yesterday for media members, and that means "Current Sports with Al Martin" has a freshly stocked, lively show planned. Coming off of MSU men's basketball's media day, seven different voices from the team speak to the listeners today--some that may sound familiar and some that are totally new. With returning players such as Lourawls "Tum Tum" Nairn, Jr., Miles Bridges, Josh Langford and Nick Ward having answered some of Al's questions, the newbies also drop in. Highly touted freshmen Jaren Jackson, Jr. and Xavier Tillman show off colorful personalities for their first time in front of a microphone since joining the Spartans. And of course, all of this would not be complete without the remarks of tenured MSU head coach Tom Izzo. In between each thought, Al and engineer Isaac Constans parse the answers of players and try to predict the starting lineup for the year. They also reveal what they saw and learned for the first time from media day. And with a caller, the grand total grows to 10. Ten unique voices appear on today, so although it's all basketball, the ball doesn't stop rolling for a second. After a long stretch of MSU talk, Al uses his time machine to turn back the clock for "Throwback Thursday," with he and Isaac completing the hour with an evaluation of the Detroit Pistons.

Episode 1035