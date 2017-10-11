Current Sports | October 11, 2017

USA Men's Soccer; World Cup Qualifiers; MSU Men's Basketball Media Day; Danton Cole; MSU Hockey; Allen Gant; Michigan Football.

Soccer keeps growing in the U.S., but at least for the next five years, it seems that progress has been stunted. "Current Sports with Al Martin" relives the U.S. Men's National Team defeat to Trinidad & Tobago last night, a shocking blow that disqualified America from World Cup contention. Engineer Isaac Constans goes off on the team and gives the history that led to this event. Then, Al brings basketball back to the show, with MSU men's basketball hosting its media day today. Looking ahead, Al pays special attention to Miles Bridges, the favorite for Naismith Player of the Year, and engineer Isaac Constans agrees with him on what Bridges needs to add to his game. Al also mentions other players who could break out. Then, Danton Cole is ready and can't wait to get going. Just a few days away, the MSU hockey season will start the new era, and Cole is ready as coach to bring energy back into the Spartans' program. Cole addresses how his team looks and how they will fight against the pessimistic predictions for the year ahead. Ending the show, Otis Wiley has to face his words. The Current Sports regular and former Michigan safety went hard on the trash talk last week, but has since had to reevaluate. Even though it's just another game in a century-old rivalry, Otis admits that perceptions continue to shift in favor of the Spartans.

Episode 1034