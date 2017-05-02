Current Sports | May 2, 2017

Adam Jones; Mark Dantonio; Alex Scharg; VisionedMedia; Arthur Ray Jr.; Michigan State Football.

On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" we discuss the sickening news from yesterday's Baltimore Orioles / Boston Red Sox game that outfielder Adam Jones was a victim of racial taunts at Fenway Park. We then transition and invite former "Current Sports" engineer Alex Scharg to the show, who is in Mid-Michigan for business! Scharg joins the show to talk about his time with Fox Sports Detroit and working with the Cleveland Cavaliers, now venturing into his own video production company called VisionedMedia.com. To close the show, Al interviews former MSU football player, now co-author of "Guide to Rare," Arthur Ray Jr.! Ray elaborates on the inspiration behind the book, using his incredible life journey to motivate readers. Today's show makes for entertaining and enlightening discussion! Enjoy!

Episode 928