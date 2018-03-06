Current Sports | March 6, 2018

Kobe Bryant; Oscars; Time's Up; Brian Calloway; Lansing State Journal; High School Basketball; East Lansing High School; Steve Finamore; MSU Men's Basketball

On this Tuesday edition of "Current Sports with Al Martin" we give salute to Kobe Bryant, the former Los Angeles Lakers basketball legend who took home an Academy Award on Sunday at the Osacars! Al puts in perspective what this accomplishment means for the legacy of Bryant, one of which now extends beyond the game of basketball. From there, Al addresses a few comments that listeners had pertaining to yesterday's discussion centered on the Michigan State men's basketball loss to Michigan at the Big Ten Tournament in New York City. Al asks the question "What is the identity of the MSU men's basketball team?"

Next, we invite lead prep sports writer of the Lansing State Journal, Brian Calloway, to the show to discuss the postseason action pertaining to local teams in the world of boys and girls basketball. Calloway recaps last night's boys district basketball action, which included the East Lansing Trojans defeating the DeWitt Panthers. Calloway was at that game describes what led to the win, in light of East Lansing now longer having coach Steve Finamore to steer the ship.

That, and more, throughout this eventful hour!

Episode 1128