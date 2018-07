Fri. Jul. 20 at 6pm on 105.1FM/870AM and Facebook Live | Join Al Martin, Current Sports host on WKAR Radio, as he broadcasts LIVE from WMU Cooley Law School Stadium ahead of the Lansing Lugnuts game.

Al will have special guests and interviews during the LIVE broadcast, which will be stationed outside the main stadium gates. Stop by to say hello and pick up some WKAR giveaways!

You can also tune in to the live radio broadcast via WKAR News Facebook page, 10.51FM and 870AM, or at wkar.org.