Current Sports | July 7, 2017

Miles Bridges; Moneyball Summer League Pro Am; Bryn Forbes; NBA Summer League; Tori Jankoska; Ron Deleon; James Moore; The S.W.A.P. Meet

Today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" was a packed show! Al began the show by talking about the Moneyball Summer League Pro Am and the star of last night's game, Miles Bridges. With the game tied at 83, Bridges’ Team Green got possession of the ball on a steal. Bridges slammed down a putback dunk after a missed lay-up from his teammate right before the buzzer. Current Sports intern Carina Garcia was there and recounts the moment.

Al then highlights former MSU guard Bryn Forbes, who scored a game-high 31 points in the Spurs' 81-70 win over Boston in a NBA summer league game in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night. Bryn has been working hard and doing well for himself. Continuing with MSU basketball, former women's Spartan hoop star Tori Jankoska was also playing on a Moneyball team last night and she was on fire in the second half knocking down threes from every corner. She talked with Al about being cut from the WNBA Chicago Sky and now going to play professionally in Poland. Check out that interview on WKAR.org.

Al also spoke with Ron Deleon, promoter of the Lansing area fighting scene. They discussed how the Manny Pacquiao fight affected how boxing fans now look at the sport and upcoming events that Ron will be promoting in Lansing. You can also find that story on WKAR.org as well. To close out the show, James Moore was live in studio for his weekly segment of the S.W.A.P. Meet. He speaks somberly about the passing of his mother, how he found out about her passing, and how he copes with it. He also gives others advice on how to cope with a loss and how to get through a bad time.

Episode 973