Current Sports | July 31, 2017

Detroit Tigers; MLB Trade Deadline; Justin Verlander; MSU Football Practice; Team Motto; Demetrius Cooper; Weekend Winners.

Clocks are ticking and trades line the ticker on today's "Current Sports with Al Martin." The Detroit Tigers already jumped in front of Monday's trade deadline by sending closer Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila to the Chicago Cubs for prospects. While Al and engineer Isaac Constans compliment the move, however, they say it's not enough. Even though Justin Verlander and Miguel Cabrera might be playing for statues, the team should be going for trophies. On that topic, Al scans the MLB for teams that are headed in the right direction. Michigan State football, meanwhile, is in the same position as the Tigers: rebuild. But the new motto might not signify that. What does it mean? Al, Isaac and intern Carina Garcia enjoy a good laugh at the phrase before addressing serious questions that still hang the Skandalaris Center on the first day of practice open to media members. But while those problems are unanswered, one isn't. Adrien "The Problem" Broner headlines 'Weekend Winners and Losers' after his loss to the dominant Mikey Garcia.

Episode 990