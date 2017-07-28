Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | July 28, 2017

By Current Sports 2 hours ago

Odell Beckham, Jr.; NFL Pay Scale; Colin Kaepernick; Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame; The S.W.A.P. Meet; Kaleel Gaines; Reflection Friday.


Credit MSU Athletics

Happy Fri-yay from "Current Sports with Al Martin!" Starting off today's show, one of the biggest names in the NFL is looking for a payday. Al details the salary situation around the NFL and why the ever so marketable Odell Beckham, Jr. might not be worth what he's asking. Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, on the other hand, might be. Then, Colin Kaepernick has continued to turn heads since he famously took a stand against police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem. Now, the unemployed quarterback is still a free agent, and Al, engineer Isaac Constans and intern Jacob Herbert are tracking the case. Next, the latest version of "The S.W.A.P. Meet with James Moore" hits the stands. This time around, James takes on the new CTE reports with a different approach than Al and Isaac. Following that, intern Carina Garcia joins the jamboree with her story about former MSU football player Kaleel Gaines nearing 5,000 views. Carina goes over how she got the scoop and what the response has been. With that, it's closing time with reflections abound on "Reflection Friday."

Episode 989

Related Content

Kaleel Gaines Reveals Reason Behind Transfer and Drama-Filled MSU Football Year

By Carina Garcia: Current Sports Beat Reporter Jul 26, 2017
MSU Athletics

Former MSU football player Kaleel Gaines opens up about his reason to transfer from Michigan State to play football at Arizona Western Junior College. He also addresses what went wrong last year, including the sexual assault charges of his former teammates. 

Swapping Out Concussions: James Moore Looks At The Dangers Of Football On The S.W.A.P. Meet

By Jacob Herbert: Current Sports Beat Reporter 2 hours ago
men with helmets
Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

The National Football League has long reigned supreme in the world of American sports. On top of bringing in top-dollar year in and year out and acting as a platform for young men to provide for their families, football has become increasingly attractive to youth.