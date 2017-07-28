Current Sports | July 28, 2017

Odell Beckham, Jr.; NFL Pay Scale; Colin Kaepernick; Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame; The S.W.A.P. Meet; Kaleel Gaines; Reflection Friday.

Happy Fri-yay from "Current Sports with Al Martin!" Starting off today's show, one of the biggest names in the NFL is looking for a payday. Al details the salary situation around the NFL and why the ever so marketable Odell Beckham, Jr. might not be worth what he's asking. Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, on the other hand, might be. Then, Colin Kaepernick has continued to turn heads since he famously took a stand against police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem. Now, the unemployed quarterback is still a free agent, and Al, engineer Isaac Constans and intern Jacob Herbert are tracking the case. Next, the latest version of "The S.W.A.P. Meet with James Moore" hits the stands. This time around, James takes on the new CTE reports with a different approach than Al and Isaac. Following that, intern Carina Garcia joins the jamboree with her story about former MSU football player Kaleel Gaines nearing 5,000 views. Carina goes over how she got the scoop and what the response has been. With that, it's closing time with reflections abound on "Reflection Friday."

Episode 989