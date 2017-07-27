Current Sports | July 27, 2017

Detroit Tigers; Bruce Rondon; Brad Ausmus; Kansas City Royals; U.S.A. Men's Soccer; Gold Cup; Bob Every; Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame; NFL Concussions.

Today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" goes on the offense, and does a heck of a lot better than the Detroit Tigers. Al begins the show by rewinding the tale of last night, emblematic of the season, as the Tigers fell 16-2. But amid that humiliation, there was an even more embarrassing storyline. Al winds up and hits the Tigers hard, repaying their treatment of the Kansas City Royals. Engineer Isaac Constans names the team a "laughing stock" and calls for a full-out overhaul. Bob Every takes a slightly different approach, as the Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame chairman lets his frustration out before promoting tonight's enshrinement ceremony. Hear the names and stories of the inductees who have helped to shape the mid-Michigan sports scene. To top off the show, Al and Isaac visit the New York Times report that revealed a higher rate of CTE than had been suspected in NFL players. The gloves are off, but should the helmets come next? The rules and safety of football are put under a microscope.

Episode 988