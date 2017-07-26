Current Sports | July 26, 2017

Jermaine Edmondson; Draymond Green; Civil Lawsuit; University of Michigan Football; Big Ten Media Days; CTE; Football Study.

`

Trauma strikes today on "Current Sports with Al Martin." But no tears are shed by Al, engineer Isaac Constans or any of the three callers. A new civil lawsuit has been opened between two former Spartans, as Jermaine Edmondson announced in a press conference that he and his girlfriend would be suing Draymond Green over a violent dispute last year. Is Edmondson playing up his role as a victim? The definitive answer is yes, according to members of Current Sports. But it's equally clear that Green is still the villain, as touched on by some commenters. After wrapping up that conversation, Big Ten Media Days gets a fresh look in rewind--this type from a University of Michigan perspective. The Maize and Blue may have lost plenty of starters, but they're still shaping up better on the gridiron than the Green and White. Hear Al and Isaac explain. Ending the show, a New York Times report detailed even greater volumes of brain damage than was previously known for football players. That rehashes an old conversation.

Episode 987