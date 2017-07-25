Related Program: 
Current Sports | July 25, 2017

Big Ten Media Days; MSU Football; Mark Dantonio; Detroit Riots; Willie Horton; Scott Pohl; Drama in the NBA.

On this episode of "Current Sports with Al Martin," we look forwards and backwards, all within an hour. First up, Al surveys the scene of Big Ten Media Days, picking the most tantalizing headlines and stories from the bunch. Although maybe not as entertaining as Jim Harbaugh and U-M, Michigan State football head coach Mark Dantonio was honest in revealing several details about the program. Al goes over the positional battles, revealing the depth of immaturity on the roster. Engineer Isaac Constans says that while some names will pop, the team will be overmatched in one of the country's top conferences. Then, Current Sports goes into reverse. On July 23, 1967, the Detroit Riots ravaged the city, but one Detroit Tigers' player tried to ameliorate the tension that tore up the intersection of Clairmont and 12th Ave. Willie Horton provides exclusive insights about that day and his life to WKAR courtesy of reporter Scott Pohl, who visited Horton's house. Scott provides live commentary to fit the quotes of Horton, who touches on the riots, his playing days and his health. The full interview can be heard here. Closing the show in dramatic fashion, it's time to visit the present, when NBA free agency has become reality TV.

50 Years Later, Detroit Is Still on Journey From Riot to Renaissance

house and street sign
In the early 1960’s, Detroit had one of the highest standards of living in the country. 

But not everyone shared in the wealth. 

In 1967, Detroit’s undercurrent of unrest burst to the surface.  The riot that began on July 23 was the start of the worst civil disturbance in American history. 

 


Tigers Star Willie Horton Recalls Trying To Bring Calm To Detroit

Willie Horton photo
On July 23rd, 1967, tensions in Detroit boiled over into what came to be known as the Detroit riots. By the time the unrest ended several days later, 43 people were dead, more than a thousand were injured, and two-thousand buildings were destroyed.

The Detroit Tigers were hosting the New York Yankees on that first day, and one young African-American Tigers star who had grown up in Detroit tried to bring calm to the chaos at the intersection of 12th and Clairmount, the epicenter of the riot, while still in uniform.

Willie Horton tells his story of July 23rd, 1967.