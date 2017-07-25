Current Sports | July 25, 2017

Big Ten Media Days; MSU Football; Mark Dantonio; Detroit Riots; Willie Horton; Scott Pohl; Drama in the NBA.
On this episode of "Current Sports with Al Martin," we look forwards and backwards, all within an hour. First up, Al surveys the scene of Big Ten Media Days, picking the most tantalizing headlines and stories from the bunch. Although maybe not as entertaining as Jim Harbaugh and U-M, Michigan State football head coach Mark Dantonio was honest in revealing several details about the program. Al goes over the positional battles, revealing the depth of immaturity on the roster. Engineer Isaac Constans says that while some names will pop, the team will be overmatched in one of the country's top conferences. Then, Current Sports goes into reverse. On July 23, 1967, the Detroit Riots ravaged the city, but one Detroit Tigers' player tried to ameliorate the tension that tore up the intersection of Clairmont and 12th Ave. Willie Horton provides exclusive insights about that day and his life to WKAR courtesy of reporter Scott Pohl, who visited Horton's house. Scott provides live commentary to fit the quotes of Horton, who touches on the riots, his playing days and his health. The full interview can be heard here. Closing the show in dramatic fashion, it's time to visit the present, when NBA free agency has become reality TV.
Episode 986