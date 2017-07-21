Current Sports | July 21, 2017

San Antonio Spurs; Matt Costello; Bryn Forbes; Greg Popovich; NBA Sunner League; OJ Simpson; Parole Board hearing.

O.J. Simpson will soon be a free man. The former football star was granted parole yesterday after serving a minimum nine years of a 33-year sentence given to him for a 2007 kidnapping and armed robbery incident in Las Vegas. On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin," chief engineer Isaac Constans takes his place in captain's chair with Al out of town. Isaac recalls the long winding road Simpson took to eventually be granted release. Isaac then welcomes James Moore, who has a heartfelt message for Simpson as the two dive deeper into what's next after he is freed. Preceding that, Isaac discusses a possible link between Michigan State basketball and the San Antonio Spurs as reports to the tune of another former Spartan joining one of the best in the west have surfaced. There are some interesting comparisons that bode well for the former MSU fan favorites. Not to mention, a caller brings up one of Isaac's favorite topics: soccer. "Reflection Friday" closes out the show as intern Jacob Herbert recounts a fun story featuring one of the more prominent big men in the NBA.

Episode 984