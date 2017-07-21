Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | July 21, 2017

By CURRENT SPORTS 1 hour ago

San Antonio Spurs; Matt Costello; Bryn Forbes; Greg Popovich; NBA Sunner League; OJ Simpson; Parole Board hearing.


Credit Courtesy photo / MSU Athletic Communications

O.J. Simpson will soon be a free man. The former football star was granted parole yesterday after serving a minimum nine years of a 33-year sentence given to him for a 2007 kidnapping and armed robbery incident in Las Vegas. On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin," chief engineer Isaac Constans takes his place in captain's chair with Al out of town. Isaac recalls the long winding road Simpson took to eventually be granted release. Isaac then welcomes James Moore, who has a heartfelt message for Simpson as the two dive deeper into what's next after he is freed. Preceding that, Isaac discusses a possible link between Michigan State basketball and the San Antonio Spurs as reports to the tune of another former Spartan joining one of the best in the west have surfaced. There are some interesting comparisons that bode well for the former MSU fan favorites. Not to mention, a caller brings up one of Isaac's favorite topics: soccer. "Reflection Friday" closes out the show as intern Jacob Herbert recounts a fun story featuring one of the more prominent big men in the NBA.

Episode 984

WKAR
WKAR's Current Sports
Isaac Constans
Jacob Herbert
San Antonio Spurs
Matt Costello
Bryn Forbes
NBA Summer League
Tom Izzo
OJ Simpson Trial
James Moore
S.W.A.P. Meet
Current Sports
Greg Popovich
Michigan State Men's Basketball
MSU Men's Basketball
SWAP Meet