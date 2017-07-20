Current Sports | July 20, 2017

O.J. Simpson; Parole Board Hearing For Stolen Memorabilia; O.J. Simpson Effect; MSU Football Record Predictions.

Nine years after a 2008 conviction on multiple charges related to a heist of memorabilia, O.J. Simpson might go free on parole live during "Current Sports with Al Martin." Al retraces the troubles of Simpson, a Heisman-winning football player turned convict, from the Bronco speeding down the freeway to the acquittal for double murder in 1995 to now. Al and engineer Isaac Constans marvel at the significance of Simpson so many years later. Hear the voice of Simpson himself as he pleas, ultimately successfully as revealed after the show, for early release. Isaac questions whether the same situation could be avoided now. And as a caller shares his thoughts, it's time to look back on the plethora of changes that have taken place because of that one man. Next, intern Carina Garcia adds her voice to the mix. With new betting odds surrounding MSU football next year, Al, Isaac and Carina pin their records up and go game-by-game. Analysis of the picks ends the show.

Episode 983