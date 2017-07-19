Current Sports | July 19, 2017

Trevor Manuel; Olivet College; Lansing Everett; JD Martinez; Detroit Tigers; Arizona Diamondbacks; Michigan State Football.

Trevor Manuel has heard it all from the highest of praise, to the depths of the darkest criticism. As his high school days at Lansing Everett and Lansing Sexton were through, Manuel took the next step in his career to the world of college basketball. Frustrated with his lack of playing time and a platform to show off his talents, Manuel transferred twice after stints with Oregon and Loyola Marymount. But now he has decided to return home to make his final stop in his tour of schools at Olivet College, a place where he believes he can shine. On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin," the 6-foot-9, 185-pound forward joins the show to break that news as well as discuss a multitude of topics. He touches on his time in the Moneyball Pro-Am this summer and even fires back at the critics who say he needs to just settle down at one school and wait his turn to play. Also in this jam packed hour of sports talk, Al, who definitely cried during this segment, engineer Isaac Constans and intern Jacob Herbert discuss the Tigers trade of J.D. Martinez to the Arizona Diamondbacks and what it means for the franchise going forward. That starts the hour, and brief predictions of MSU football's record for the upcoming year end it.

Episode 981