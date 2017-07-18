Current Sports | July 18, 2017

Kirk Cousins; NFL Contracts; Le'Veon Bell; Pay By Position; Matthew Stafford; Detroit Lions; Tom Brady; Summer League.

You can't get too far away from football. Today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" is all based on discussion, and even in the middle of summertime, football is the focus. Al opens up by explaining the disparity in positional pay in the NFL, with one position lagging far behind its coevals. The issue is highlighted by two new numbers, in lieu of long-term commitments, given to former MSU stars. Al discusses the respective deals of Kirk Cousins and Le'Veon Bell and explains what he thinks is slightly off about each. Engineer Isaac Constans echoes his point, and throws in a few numbers about other positions to underline the underrated valuation of Le'Veon Bell. All of that begs the question about the Detroit marketplace: should Matthew Stafford be the highest-paid player in the NFL? As a caller answers that question, another asks if he has to be. Current Sports delves into why some athletes do and others don't take pay cuts voluntarily to help the franchise. The last garnish on the show, comes in the way of Summer League basketball talk--of course, Al and Isaac differ on its value.

Episode 980