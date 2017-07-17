Related Program: 
Current Sports | July 17, 2017

Detroit Tigers' Trade Talks; Alex Rodriguez; Michael Fulmer; Miguel Cabrera; Barry Sanders; Women's Dress in Sports; Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll; Weekend Winners.


Credit www.msuspartans.com

Returning from a gorgeous weekend, "Current Sports with Al Martin" gets the ball rolling for the week ahead. First, it's over to the diamond, or at least the press box. Al and engineer Isaac Constans scrutinize Yankees' legend Alex Rodriguez's broadcasting chops in wake of a suggestion that the Detroit Tigers ship Miguel Cabrera to the Boston Red Sox. While his talent on the air is found impressive, the suggestion itself is blown up. But then where should the Tigers look to offload some players, or should they still be looking following a fruitful weekend? Al and Isaac reel off rather pithy lists of protected players. Next, Al invites Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll, coach of Michigan State women's golf, to engage in a discussion about balancing both coaching and playing. The recent Hall of Fame inductee also lends her opinion on new dress code rules coming to the LPGA. Lastly, "Weekend Winners" sees some local love.

Episode 979

