Current Sports | July 16, 2018

Bill Beekman addresses the media on Monday morning on his appointment as Michigan State University's new athletic director.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we provide coverage from this morning's press conference of Bill Beekman being appointed the new athletic director at Michigan State University. Beekman addressed the media at the Hall of Champions on MSU's campus. Listen to Beekman's statement and also hear from a few MSU coaches concerning the hire. Al also provides his thoughts on whether or not this is the right move for MSU athletics moving forward. Al also invites production assistants, and current MSU students, Connor Matthes, Alec Reo, and Jack Kirwan to put the finger on the pulse of the student body in regards to the Beekman hire. That, and more, on this Monday edition of Current Sports

