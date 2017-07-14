Current Sports | July 14, 2017

Detroit Tigers As Sellers; Farm System; New NBA Rules; Speeding Up The Game; Breslin Center Floor; S.W.A.P. Meet; Reflection Friday.

This edition of WKAR's "Current Sports with Al Martin" paves the way for the weekend, so let's start it off with some baseball. Al opens up the forum by discussing the Detroit Tigers shopping a shocking name. Michael Fulmer, an All-Star pitcher and the Tigers' star prospect, has been mentioned in trade circles, to the chagrin of many Tigers fans. While Al explores why this development has occurred, engineer Isaac Constans finds fault with the Tigers' methods. Also, the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather fight gets a fresh look. Then, the NBA has a new set of rules designed to speed up the game. Al and Isaac weigh the benefits and try to translate it to baseball, but there might be a cost associated too. Next up, WKAR's Scott Pohl brings a feature about an MSU hoops fan who brings his passion home from work, literally. A surplus store sale gave one man a piece--or 10--of history. And to end the show, every Friday is James Moore's "The S.W.A.P. Meet." This week, he discusses youth sports and recruiting, a good transition into Al's "Reflection Friday."

Episode 978