Current Sports | July 13, 2018

Terrell Owens; NFL Hall Of Fame Inductions; James Moore; SWAP Meet; Brooks Laimbeer; World Cup Final; Reflection Friday

Terrell who? On this episode of "Current Sports with Al Martin," Al discusses news that Terrell Owens won't be individually honored by the NFL Hall of Fame at his induction ceremony with the Class of 2018. Owens had said previously that he would not attend the ceremony. James Moore, philanthropist and former Rose Bowl Champion, joins the show to revive his old segment, "SWAP Meet." Brooks Laimbeer, regional scout for the Portland Timbers, calls in to give his thoughts on the upcoming World Cup Final between France and Croatia. Al ends the week with Reflection Friday.

Episode 1219