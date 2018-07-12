Current Sports | July 12, 2018

Darryl Rogers; Michigan State Football; Detroit Lions; College Football Playoff;

Another Michigan State legend has left us. On this episode of "Current Sports with Al Martin," Al pays tribute to Darryl Rogers, former MSU and Detroit Lions football coach who passed away this week at the age of 83. Rogers won the 1978 Big Ten Championship with MSU, and callers share their stories of interacting with Rogers during his time in East Lansing. Things heat up later in the show as the "Current Sports" production team debates the format of the College Football Playoff. Should the system be expanded to eight teams? Hear the thoughts of Jack Kirwan, Ian Hawley, and Connor Mathes, and Al as they explain their stances on the CFP.

Episode 1218