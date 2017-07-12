Current Sports | July 12, 2017

Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor Press Conference; Detroit Lions; Calvin Johnson; NBA Rumors; James and Matthew Brown; College Basketball; AAU.

Get the gloves on, because this episode of "Current Sports with Al Martin" is hot. Ready with the gloves already are Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, who met for the first time yesterday to promote their August 26 boxing match. Al and engineer Isaac Constans relive their favorite moments from the press conference, which was not short on highlights. They also give some early predictions. Aside from the fighters' acerbic back-and-forth, former Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson had some strong words for the Detroit franchise. With the revelations surrounding his eventual retirement, who's to blame? After Al and Isaac discuss, get ready for a name you've heard but someone who nonetheless has people asking, "who is that?" James Brown and his father Matthew Brown are on Current Sports for the rest of the hour, after James had a viral dunk on MSU's Joshua Langford in the Moneyball Pro-Am tournament. James and Matthew discuss the moment and the reception, while opening up a little bit more about James' path to this point. Further exploring the issue, Al pries about AAU basketball and the youth basketball experience. Closing the show, James and Matthew lend insights about the Lansing hoops scene that have rarely been explored.

Episode 976