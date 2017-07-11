Current Sports | July 11, 2017

WKAR's Current Sports Tailgate; MLB Home Run Derby; Lansing Lugnuts; Jesse Goldberg-Strassler; MSU Baseball; Jake Boss, Jr.; Pat O'Keefe.

On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin," it ain't nothing but a party. Starting off the show with festivity, enjoy the ambiance of WKAR's first ever All Star Game tailgate in preparation for tonight's MLB showdown. With copious food and entertainment as the backdrop, Al opens up the set by discussing New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge's meteoric rise to Home Run Derby king. Engineer Isaac Constans jumps into the conversation and says that it's now on the MLB to make sure he's baseball's LeBron James. But after a grandiose introduction, Jesse Goldberg-Strassler disagrees with one take. The Lansing Lugnuts announcer expands further and talks about two Minor League stars who just left Lansing and are rapidly climbing the ladder. With a seventh-inning stretch, it's time to move forward with MSU baseball coach Jake Boss, Jr. Boss comments on the number of MSU prospects who are inking big league contracts. Finally, Pat O'Keefe, Hall of Fame Grand Ledge baseball coach, is the last of three in-studio guests. He and Al talk about the dangers of overworking high school athletes and the state of mid-Michigan baseball. Throughout the show, pay attention for plenty of opinions and predictions on the MLB All Stat Game.

Episode 975