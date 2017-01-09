Related Program: 
Current Sports | January 9, 2016

Detroit Lions Football; Refereeing; College Football Playoff National Championship Game; Emerald Morrow.


On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" yet another Detroit sports team falls. Al comes forth at the beginning of the show with his rebuke, but instead of going at the team, it's the fans who are subject to scrutiny. Current Sports engineer Isaac Constans returns from his vacation and helps explain why it's foolish to take aim at the referees or head coach Jim Caldwell following the loss. A brief period of Detroit Pistons talk leads into tonight's College Football Playoff championship, with Clemson and Alabama preparing for a rematch. Al and Isaac are split over who has the edge, but Emerald Morrow, WTSP reporter in Tampa, has some insights of her own. 

Episode 848

