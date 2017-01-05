Related Program: 
Current Sports | January 5, 2016

  • Miles Bridges address the media after the MSU win over Rutgers. This was the first game since late November for Bridges.
Rutgers / MSU men's basketball; Detroit Pistons; Lorenzo White Jr.; Throwback Thursday 


On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" we have a full recap of the MSU men's basketball win over Rutgers last night. The Spartans are now 3-0 to start Big Ten play and freshman star Miles Bridges made his return to the hardwood last night. Al also invites Lorenzo White Jr. (son of famed Spartan football great Lorenzo White) to the show to talk about the ups and downs of trying to make it to the NFL. Throwback Thursday is also on tap. 

