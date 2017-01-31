Related Program: 
Current Sports | January 31, 2016

By Current Sports 21 minutes ago
The Super Bowl--that's right, the biggest day in sports--is this weekend, and preparations are underway. Beginning the show, Al dices up the best of Super Bowl Media Day, from the lighthearted to the really deep questions. A question that doesn't dig too much at Al or engineer Isaac Constans is if Detroit should trade Reggie Jackson. After another abysmal performance, Jackson is subject to more and more criticism on the show. In fairness to his counterpart, Al and Isaac make sure to pay tribute to the stunning fourth-quarter closeout of the Celtics' Isaiah Thomas. Then, Jeremy Warnemuende, MSU basketball and football reporter for 247 Sports, patches into the show to preview National Signing Day tomorrow. Finally, the show closes with a caller's take on the incoming classes.

Episode 863

