Current Sports | January 30, 2016

By Current Sports 8 minutes ago
MSU Men's Basketball; Rivalry Game Atmosphere; U of M Men's Basketball; Adam Biggers; Ron Deleon; Jonathan Chun.


Credit Matthew Mitchell / MSU Athletic Communications

At long last, MSU men's basketball snapped a three-game losing streak, and in the most savory fashion. Topping their rivals 70-62, the Spartans are comprehensively analyzed by Al and engineer Isaac Constans, both of whom were in attendance. Could this be the game to propel them forward, or is it just another result in a long season? Then, Al briefly provides an overview of the difference President Donald Trump's executive orders have already made in the sports world. Afterwards, it's a trip to the other side with Adam Biggers, Today's U Sports reporter, who has the evaluation of yesterday's game from the Wolverines' point of view. Finally, the show reaches its close with a terse 'Weekend Winners,' but not before Al debuts his coverage of boxing this weekend in Lansing and reintroduces Current Sports' production assistant Jonathan Chun to the listeners.

