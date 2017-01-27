Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | January 27, 2016

By Current Sports
NBA Players; Chicago Bulls; Michigan Basketball Preview; Liz Dudek; Ron Deleon; Reflection Friday.


There's nothing new about disagreements on teams, but very few overflow into the public realm like the Chicago Bulls' did. Do athletes nowadays need to learn how to keep feuds in-house? Al and engineer Isaac Constans provide the answer, and discuss if the beef could block Denzel Valentine's development. Of course, a Michigan-Michigan State men's basketball game follows. The first guest of the day, Liz Dudek next joins the show to discuss her world record weightlifting feat in the 55-59 year old, 132-pound division. It's straight from that to a knockout final interview, as fight promoter Ron Deleon is on the air to discuss the big brawls coming to Lansing. The show ends typically, with 'Reflection Friday' summing up the week.

